Australia shares post seventh day of gains, financials lead
October 22, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares post seventh day of gains, financials lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 1.1 percent on Wednesday, underpinned by financials in the wake of a rally on Wall Street while the resource sector was buoyed by BHP Billiton.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 60.9 points to 5,385.9 at the close of trade, its seventh consecutive session of gains. The benchmark added 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

BHP helped lift the resource sector after the iron ore miner said it was on track to meet its full-year production guidance.

Elsewhere, the local market barely reacted to data showing Australia’s consumer prices cooled in the third quarter.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.9 percent or 46.6 points to finish the session at 5,279.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
