Australia shares seen falling from 1-month highs; Canada shooting eyed

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen dipping from one-month highs on Thursday, following Wall Street lower as a shooting at the Canadian parliament unnerved global investors. * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, a 36.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1.1 percent to post a seventh consecutive day of gains on Wednesday. * Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens has urged industry players to continue their efforts to build a payment infrastructure that is efficient, open to competition and that will support innovation in the future. * U.S. stocks erased earlier gains to close lower on Wednesday as a shooting at the Canadian parliament unnerved investors, Boeing and Biogen sold off following results, and energy stocks fell along with oil prices. * Canada's capital was jolted by the fatal shooting of a soldier and an attack on the parliament building in which gunshots were fired outside a room where Prime Minister Stephen Harper was speaking. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. * Copper prices edged lower overnight, while gold dropped as weak U.S. inflation data and a dollar rise prompted bullion investors to take profits. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI added 0.4 percent to $81.50 a tonne. * Oil Search Ltd says it remains on track to deliver 2014 full year production within the 18-20 MMBOE guidance range. * Atlas Iron Ltd says it has reduced costs and expects to save a total of A$65 million to A$90 million per year as a result of its cost improvement program. * Boart Longyear Ltd says its third quarter revenue was A$239 million, compared to A$280 million last year. The struggling drilling services company said it has agreed to a restructuring deal worth up to $352 million with U.S. hedge fund Centerbridge partners to cut debt and cut the risk of a potential default. * Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says its underlying net profit after tax was up 32.5 percent to A$31.7 million. * Telstra Corporation Ltd says there is no change to its FY15 guidance. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,927.11 -0.73 -14.170 USD/JPY 107.21 0.07 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2199 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,241.35 0.06 0.800 US CRUDE 80.44 -0.10 -0.080 DOW JONES 16,461.32 -0.92 -153.49 ASIA ADRS 143.26 -0.56 -0.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower after shooting at Canadian parliament * Oil dives after big U.S. weekly crude stock build * Gold drops on dollar rise, easing physical demand * Copper pressured by strong dollar, growing supplies For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, please double-click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)