Australia shares seen falling from 1-month highs; Canada shooting eyed
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
October 22, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen falling from 1-month highs; Canada shooting eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
dipping from one-month highs on Thursday, following Wall Street
lower as a shooting at the Canadian parliament unnerved global
investors.
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent,
a 36.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark climbed 1.1 percent to post a
seventh consecutive day of gains on Wednesday. 
    * Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens has urged
industry players to continue their efforts to build a payment
infrastructure that is efficient, open to competition and that
will support innovation in the future. 
    * U.S. stocks erased earlier gains to close lower on
Wednesday as a shooting at the Canadian parliament unnerved
investors, Boeing and Biogen sold off following results, and
energy stocks fell along with oil prices.
    * Canada's capital was jolted by the fatal shooting of a
soldier and an attack on the parliament building in which
gunshots were fired outside a room where Prime Minister Stephen
Harper was speaking. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
    * Copper prices edged lower overnight, while gold dropped as
weak U.S. inflation data and a dollar rise prompted bullion
investors to take profits. Iron ore for immediate delivery to
China .IO62-CNI=SI added 0.4 percent to $81.50 a tonne. 
    * Oil Search Ltd says it remains on track to
deliver 2014 full year production within the 18-20 MMBOE
guidance range. 
    * Atlas Iron Ltd says it has reduced costs and
expects to save a total of A$65 million to A$90 million per year
as a result of its cost improvement program. 
    * Boart Longyear Ltd says its third quarter revenue
was A$239 million, compared to A$280 million last year.
 
    The struggling drilling services company said it has agreed
to a restructuring deal worth up to $352 million with U.S. hedge
fund Centerbridge partners to cut debt and cut the risk of a
potential default. 
    * Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says its
underlying net profit after tax was up 32.5 percent to A$31.7
million. 
    * Telstra Corporation Ltd says there is no change
to its FY15 guidance.    
    
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ------------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,927.11    -0.73   -14.170
USD/JPY                   107.21       0.07     0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.2199         --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1,241.35     0.06     0.800
US CRUDE                  80.44       -0.10    -0.080
DOW JONES                 16,461.32   -0.92   -153.49
ASIA ADRS                143.26      -0.56     -0.81
----------------------------------------------------------------

        
  * Wall St ends lower after shooting at Canadian parliament 
  * Oil dives after big U.S. weekly crude stock build      
  * Gold drops on dollar rise, easing physical demand     
  * Copper pressured by strong dollar, growing supplies  
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, please double-click on 

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
