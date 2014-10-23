FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge down on Wall St slide; NZ at record high
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares edge down on Wall St slide; NZ at record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares stepped back from a one-month high on Thursday, as weakness on Wall Street and a mixed picture on Chinese manufacturing activity sidelined buyers.

A survey showing China’s vast factory sector grew a shade faster in October helped lift stocks of their lows but analysts said the numbers did not yet point to a turnaround for the cooling economy, Australia’s largest trade partner.

A shooting incident at the Canadian parliament in Ottawa also unnerved investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,383.1 points at the close of trade, snapping seven sessions of gains - its longest winning streak since August. The benchmark climbed 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 13.1 points to finish at a record closing high of 5,292.83 points after benign inflation data suggested official interest rates could stay on hold well into 2015. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.