#Basic Materials
October 23, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen higher after Wall Street rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Friday, tracking a surge on Wall Street spurred by
strong industrial corporate earnings.
    Mining giant Rio Tinto will be in focus after its
CEO received an open-ended job contract, ending speculation over
his replacement. 
    Qantas Airways will hold its AGM at 1100 a.m. local
time (0000 GMT). 
    * Local share price index futures notched up
17-points to 5,389.0, a 5.8-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO
fell 2.8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,383.1 points at the close
of trade on Thursday, snapping seven sessions of gains.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose
36.0-points or 0.6 percent to 5,329.0 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks pared gains in late trading after reports that
a New York hospital was running Ebola tests on a healthcare
worker.
    * Copper climbed on the back of better than expected euro
zone business sector data and manufacturing grew slightly faster
in top metals consumer China. 
                                                              
 ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2140 GMT ---------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1,950.82     1.23    23.710
 USD/JPY                          108.28       0.03     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2766         --     0.047
 SPOT GOLD                        1,231.88    -0.70    -8.670
 US CRUDE                         82.09        1.95     1.570
 DOW JONES                        16,677.90    1.32    216.58
 ASIA ADRS                        143.48       0.15      0.22
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
        
  * Wall St gains on Industrial earnings but ends off highs 
  * Brent up almost 3 pct, biggest gains since June        
  * Gold drops as equities surge, physical demand wanes   
  * Copper gains on China manufacturing data             
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Gary Crosse)

