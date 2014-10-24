Australia shares pare gains on NY Ebola case, financials underpin

(Updates to close) Australian shares added 0.5 percent on Friday, underpinned by financials and yield stocks, but the index pulled back from highs on news a doctor who had recently returned to New York from West Africa had tested positive for Ebola.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.07 points to close at 5412.20, after reaching an intraday high of 5425.70.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.8 percent or 41.00 points to finish the session at 5333.83. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)