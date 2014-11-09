FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening flat following uninspiring Wall St lead
November 9, 2014

Australia shares seen opening flat following uninspiring Wall St lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open flat on Monday following a lacklustre lead from Wall St and
other offshore equities markets.
    Local share price index futures were down 3 points
at 5,550, a 0.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose on Friday rose 0.78
percent to 5549.13.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.4 percent
higher at 5,439.6 points in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
