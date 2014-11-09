Australia shares seen opening flat following uninspiring Wall St lead

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday following a lacklustre lead from Wall St and other offshore equities markets. Local share price index futures were down 3 points at 5,550, a 0.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose on Friday rose 0.78 percent to 5549.13. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.4 percent higher at 5,439.6 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lincoln Feast)