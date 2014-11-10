FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen defying resources drag
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen defying resources drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's rise, but
resources stocks are likely to cap any gains, with oil, coal,
gold, iron ore and base metals all under pressure. 
  
The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to
5,553.0, a 29-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday.
    
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 2 points to
slip to 5,468.4 in early trade.
    
Explosives and fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot reported
a 21 percent rise in net profit before one-off items to A$356.3
million, beating market forecasts for net income of A$309
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.   
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on.

 (Compiled by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.