Australia shares drop slightly on weak resources, energy

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased on Tuesday as weakness in metals, mining and energy stocks offset the positive catalyst from Wall Street’s record close.

The S&P/ASX 200 index posted its second straight drop, falling 6.9 points to 5,517.1 points at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 0.5 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.37 percent or 20.5 points to finish the session at 5,490.8. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)