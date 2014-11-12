FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slide to 2-week lows, Myer hit by weak sales
#Financials
November 12, 2014

Australia shares slide to 2-week lows, Myer hit by weak sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1 percent on Wednesday, dragged down by a tumble in Myer Holdings and weakness in blue-chip stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at a two-week low of 5,463. Myer, Australia’s largest department store, was among the worst performers following poor sales. Its share tumbled 8.1 percent to A$1.76, having touched its lowest in more than two years.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index set a fresh record high at 5,507.46, but finished the session 0.5 percent lower at 5,487.88. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
