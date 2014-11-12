FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen slipping on commodities slump
November 12, 2014 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen slipping on commodities slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open a touch lower on Thursday, as sliding oil, coal and metals
prices continue to weigh on the heavyweight resources sector.
    * The local share price index futures dipped 0.1
percent to 5,482.0, but that was an 18.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1
percent on Wednesday to end at a two-week low.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 5,468.2 in early trade.
    * Westpac Banking Corp announced Chief Executive
Gail Kelly will retire in February, to be replaced by the
group's head of Australian Financial Services Brian Hartzer.
 
    * GrainCorp Ltd, Australia's largest listed
agribusiness, reported a 64 percent drop in annual net profit,
missing analysts' forecasts. 
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
