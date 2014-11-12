Australia shares seen slipping on commodities slump

MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open a touch lower on Thursday, as sliding oil, coal and metals prices continue to weigh on the heavyweight resources sector. * The local share price index futures dipped 0.1 percent to 5,482.0, but that was an 18.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Wednesday to end at a two-week low. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 5,468.2 in early trade. * Westpac Banking Corp announced Chief Executive Gail Kelly will retire in February, to be replaced by the group's head of Australian Financial Services Brian Hartzer. * GrainCorp Ltd, Australia's largest listed agribusiness, reported a 64 percent drop in annual net profit, missing analysts' forecasts. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul)