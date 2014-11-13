FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen cautious, energy in focus
November 13, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen cautious, energy in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday, weighed down by energy and mining stocks, which
moved lower in late trade a day earlier.
    Copper, gold and oil prices fell overnight. Energy stocks
may be in focus as oil slumped more than 3 percent to four-year
lows, with benchmark Brent crashing below $80 a barrel. 
  
    The local share price index futures rose 8 points
or 0.1 percent to 5,457, an eight-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
20.35 points on Thursday to 5,442.7.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 3.6
points, or 0.67 percent, to 5,466.40 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
