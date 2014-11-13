Australia shares seen cautious, energy in focus

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, weighed down by energy and mining stocks, which moved lower in late trade a day earlier. Copper, gold and oil prices fell overnight. Energy stocks may be in focus as oil slumped more than 3 percent to four-year lows, with benchmark Brent crashing below $80 a barrel. The local share price index futures rose 8 points or 0.1 percent to 5,457, an eight-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 20.35 points on Thursday to 5,442.7. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 3.6 points, or 0.67 percent, to 5,466.40 in early trade. (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)