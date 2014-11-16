Australia shares seen with a muted start

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to have a cautious start on Monday, though a rally in commodity prices and a stabilisation in iron ore could underpin the heavyweight resources sector. The local share price index futures rose 6 points, a 20.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. The index shed 1.7 percent last week, following four weeks of gains. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,480.95 in early trade. It set a record high of 5,507.47 last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by David Holmes)