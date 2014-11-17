FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall to 3-1/2 week low, Japan's recession weigh
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares fall to 3-1/2 week low, Japan's recession weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov. 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to 3-1/2-week lows on Monday as investors took profits on finance and health stocks with sentiment also partially hit by unexpected news that Japan’s economy had slipped into recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO dropped 0.77 percent or 41.84 points to 5,412.5, its lowest close since Oct. 24.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent or 6.23 points to finish the session at 5490.23. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam.)

