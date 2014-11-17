FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lacklustre in early trade
November 17, 2014

Australia shares seen lacklustre in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for
a subdued start on Tuesday following an uninspiring performance
on Wall Street, which closed most flat.
    Softer metal prices could weigh on resources stocks.
    Local share price index futures edged up 8 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 5,434.0, a 21.5-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
41.84 points to close at 5,412.5 on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.08
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Dan Grebler)

