Australia shares seen lacklustre in early trade

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a subdued start on Tuesday following an uninspiring performance on Wall Street, which closed most flat. Softer metal prices could weigh on resources stocks. Local share price index futures edged up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,434.0, a 21.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 41.84 points to close at 5,412.5 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.08 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Dan Grebler)