Australian shares to open higher, NZ stocks hit record
November 18, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Australian shares to open higher, NZ stocks hit record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares should open
higher on Wednesday, snapping two straight sessions of declines
as investors take heart from an encouraging performance on Wall
Street.
    The local stock index futures gained 0.1 percent to
5,422.0, a 22.3-point premium to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday.
    Orica, the world's largest industrial explosives
maker, will release full-year results and is expected to give an
update on the sale of its chemicals unit.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index set a fresh
record high of 5,512 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on.
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on.

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

