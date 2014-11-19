FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for another weak start
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 19, 2014

Australia shares set for another weak start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely
ease on Thursday with resources stocks seeing continued pressure
on weak iron ore and coal prices.
    Sentiment is also expected to be cautious following minutes
from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting.
    Iron ore prices slid to the lowest level in more than five
years on Wednesday and have lost nearly half their value so far
this year. 
    Local stock futures fell 0.2 percent overnight to
5,364 points, a 4.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index, which closed 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index, trading near
record highs, were mostly unchanged in early trade.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
