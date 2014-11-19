Australia shares set for another weak start

SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely ease on Thursday with resources stocks seeing continued pressure on weak iron ore and coal prices. Sentiment is also expected to be cautious following minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. Iron ore prices slid to the lowest level in more than five years on Wednesday and have lost nearly half their value so far this year. Local stock futures fell 0.2 percent overnight to 5,364 points, a 4.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which closed 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index, trading near record highs, were mostly unchanged in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)