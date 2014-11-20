Australia shares fall on weak miners, China economy; erase 2014 gains

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY/AUCKLAND, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday, giving up the last of this year’s gains, dragged lower by resources shares and after a private survey showed China’s immense factory sector output contracted for the first time in six months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1 percent or 52.64 points to 5316.2 at the close of trade, dipping to a 0.7 percent discount to its close at the end of 2013.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed at 5,526.95, up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)