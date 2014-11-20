FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen higher on Wall Street, metals
November 20, 2014 / 10:19 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen higher on Wall Street, metals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Friday after four straight sessions of losses,
steered by a strong close on Wall Street.
    Oil and gold prices also rose overnight providing further
support to resources shares.
    Clothing retail group Myer Holdings will hold its
annual general meeting in Melbourne on Friday. 
    The local share price index futures rose 11 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 5,328.0 - a 12-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
52.64 points, or 1 percent, to 5,316.24 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.78
points to 5,510.16 in early trade.
        
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
