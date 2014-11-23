FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher on China hopes
November 23, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to open higher on China hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised
to open around 1 percent higher on Monday, underpinned by the
major miners, after a surprise interest rate cut in China last
Friday raised hopes commodities demand would pick up in the
world's second-largest economy.

Local share price index futures rose 1 percent to
5,360.0 after the Chinese rate cut, to sit at a 55.7-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday to a five-week low.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to
5,504.7 in early trade.
        
BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, holds an
investor briefing in Sydney on Monday, focused on copper and
coal. It appointed a new copper chief on Monday to replace Peter
Beavan who was recently promoted to chief financial officer.
 
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
