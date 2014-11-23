Australia shares set to open higher on China hopes

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open around 1 percent higher on Monday, underpinned by the major miners, after a surprise interest rate cut in China last Friday raised hopes commodities demand would pick up in the world's second-largest economy. Local share price index futures rose 1 percent to 5,360.0 after the Chinese rate cut, to sit at a 55.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday to a five-week low. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 5,504.7 in early trade. BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, holds an investor briefing in Sydney on Monday, focused on copper and coal. It appointed a new copper chief on Monday to replace Peter Beavan who was recently promoted to chief financial officer. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul. Editing by Jane Merriman)