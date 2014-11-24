Australia shares end losing streak as China rate cut stokes resources

* China rate cut sends stocks higher globally

* Australia breaks 5-day losing streak

* Biggest gain since Oct. 22 (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose by their most in a month as resources companies bounced from multi-year lows on hopes a surprise interest rate cut in China would push commodities prices higher.

Higher than expected pricing for the Tuesday listing of state-owned health insurer Medibank Private also improved sentiment towards shares after a week of declines.

On Friday, China cut rates for the first time since 2012, suggesting Beijing has opted for a bold monetary policy step to stabilise Australia’s biggest trading partner.

“It provides growth, it provides construction, it provides industrial production, that’s why commodity plays are getting so well bid up,” IG Markets strategist Evan Lucas.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.06 percent or 56.30 points to 5360.6 by 0127 GMT, its level since Oct. 22 and snapping a five-day losing streak.

The move pushed up equities markets globally. On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.5 percent to 17,810.06, the S&P 500 gained 0.52 percent to 2,063.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.24 percent to 4,712.97.

Fortescue Metals Group led Australian iron ore producers higher, gaining 9.5 percent to A$2.95 after reaching a five-year low on Friday, as the China announcement fuelled hopes of a rebound in iron ore prices.

BHP Billiton rose 4 percent to A$32.94 and Rio Tinto added 3.5 percent to A$58.40. IO62-CNI=SI

Energy producers gained after the oil price rose. Woodside Petroleum was up 1.75 percent at A$39.53 and Santos gained 3.4 percent to A$12.35.

Lab testing provider ALS Ltd jumped 16 percent to A$5.19 after the company beat its interim profit guidance.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 index was marginally higher, rising 1.9 points to 5,497.69, as outdoor wear maker Kathmandu bounced back from last week’s sharp sell-off.

Kathmandu vaulted 8 percent to a one-week high of NZ$3.05, regaining all of Friday’s losses after it said it expected a fall in first-half earnings. It last traded at NZ$3.03.