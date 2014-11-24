FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares snap losing streak on China rate cut cheer
November 24, 2014

Australia shares snap losing streak on China rate cut cheer

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose by their most in a month as resources companies bounced from multi-year lows on hopes a surprise interest rate cut in China would boost demand and prices for commodities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 1.08 percent or 57.50 points to 5361.8, its biggest percentage gain since Oct. 22 and snapping a five-day losing streak.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.44 percent or 24.13 points to finish the session at 5471.68. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
