FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares may edge lower after big gains
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares may edge lower after big gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
flat on Tuesday after posting their biggest single session gain
in more than a month and all eyes will be on the listing of
Medibank Private, which is set for a strong stock market debut.
    The local share price index futures dipped 0.1
percent to 5,346.0 points to sit at a 15.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
rose 1.1 percent on Monday.
    Medibank Private lists on the Australian Stock Exchange in
what may be Australia's biggest IPO of a state-owned asset since
Telstra in 1997. Medibank is both the finale for Australia's
biggest year of IPOs on record as well as the lynchpin of the
country's plan to sell A$130 billion worth of assets to pay down
debt. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.