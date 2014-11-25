FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 25, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen with cautious start, NZ stocks open firmer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
have a cautious start on Wednesday following a mildly positive
lead from Wall Street, while worries about weak iron ore prices
and growing concerns about China's growth could keep resources
shares under pressure.
    The local share index futures rose 6 points to
5,356.0, a 21.2-point premium to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark fell 0.5
percent in the last session, taking losses for the month to 3.5
percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent in early trade to 5,455 points, having touched a
two-week low on Tuesday.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)

