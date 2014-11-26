FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares seen flat, iron ore eyed
November 26, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Australian shares seen flat, iron ore eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares could struggle
to extend gains on Thursday, a day after posting their best
performance in over three months as worries about weak iron ore
and oil prices keep investors wary of the mining and energy
sectors.
    The local share price index futures was flat at
5,407.0, a 10.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index.
    The benchmark index closed at 5,396.2 on Wednesday after
rallying 61.4 points as iron ore futures in China rebounded from
a record low. Investors will be keen to see if this year's steep
drop in the steel-making ingredient has stabilised.
    Also in focus is data on business investment for the third
quarter and more importantly, spending plans for the 2014-15
financial year.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 2.9 points
to 5,460.3 in early trade.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
