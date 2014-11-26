Australian shares seen flat, iron ore eyed

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares could struggle to extend gains on Thursday, a day after posting their best performance in over three months as worries about weak iron ore and oil prices keep investors wary of the mining and energy sectors. The local share price index futures was flat at 5,407.0, a 10.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed at 5,396.2 on Wednesday after rallying 61.4 points as iron ore futures in China rebounded from a record low. Investors will be keen to see if this year's steep drop in the steel-making ingredient has stabilised. Also in focus is data on business investment for the third quarter and more importantly, spending plans for the 2014-15 financial year. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 2.9 points to 5,460.3 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)