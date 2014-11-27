Australian shares held back by energy sector as oil slides

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Thursday with gains in banking stocks mostly offset by losses in the energy sector as brent crude fell to a four-year low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.09 percent, or 4.69 points, higher at 5,400.90, having rallied 1.2 percent in the previous session.

Oil and gas producer Santos shed 3.1 percent to A$11.61, while Woodside Petroleum dipped 2.8 percent to A$38.47.

Some commodity fund managers believe oil prices could slide to $60 per barrel if OPEC does not agree a significant output cut when it meets in Vienna later on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.04 percent, or 2.01 points, to end at 5,455.38. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)