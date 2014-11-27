FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares held back by energy sector as oil slides
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Australian shares held back by energy sector as oil slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Thursday with gains in banking stocks mostly offset by losses in the energy sector as brent crude fell to a four-year low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.09 percent, or 4.69 points, higher at 5,400.90, having rallied 1.2 percent in the previous session.

Oil and gas producer Santos shed 3.1 percent to A$11.61, while Woodside Petroleum dipped 2.8 percent to A$38.47.

Some commodity fund managers believe oil prices could slide to $60 per barrel if OPEC does not agree a significant output cut when it meets in Vienna later on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.04 percent, or 2.01 points, to end at 5,455.38. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.