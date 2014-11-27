FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares seen flat weighed by falling oil prices
November 27, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Australian shares seen flat weighed by falling oil prices .AXJO .NZ50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for
a flat start on Friday, as hefty losses in oil prices could cap
gains in the local heavy-weight resources sector.
    Stock index futures slipped 0.1 percent or 17
points to 5,397.0, a 3.9 point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 4.69
points to 5,400.90 at close on Thursday.
   New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained
4.62-points to 5,460.0 in early trade.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its October
Private Sector Credit report at 1130/0130GMT
  
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
