Australia shares fall as oil slump wallops energy stocks
#Financials
November 28, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares fall as oil slump wallops energy stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell the most in seven weeks on Friday, led by a brutal selloff in energy producers as the biggest drop in oil prices in three years stoked concerns about demand for the country’s commodities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 1.6 percent or 87.9 points at 5313.0, its biggest percentage drop since Oct. 10. The energy sub-index slumped 7.6 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent or 30.9 points to finish the session at 5424.4. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
