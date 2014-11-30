Australia shares seen with a subdued start, NZ stocks edge up

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to start the week with a cautious tone, as another sell-off in oil on Friday keeps the heavyweight resource sector under pressure. The local index futures slipped 0.8 percent to 5,294.0, an 19-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark fell the most in seven weeks in the last session, led by a brutal selloff in energy producers. It dropped nearly 4 percent in November, unlike its New Zealand neighbour which has gained 0.7 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 8 points to 5,432.85 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)