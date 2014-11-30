FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen with a subdued start, NZ stocks edge up
#Financials
November 30, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen with a subdued start, NZ stocks edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
start the week with a cautious tone, as another sell-off in oil
on Friday keeps the heavyweight resource sector under pressure. 
    The local index futures slipped 0.8 percent to
5,294.0, an 19-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday.
    The benchmark fell the most in seven weeks in the last
session, led by a brutal selloff in energy producers. It dropped
nearly 4 percent in November, unlike its New Zealand neighbour
 which has gained 0.7 percent.
     New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 8 points to
5,432.85 in early trade. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on.   
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on.

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
