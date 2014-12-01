Australia shares suffer biggest fall since early October

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares slumped 2 percent on Monday, the biggest fall since Oct. 10, as a sell-off in mining- and energy-related shares became broad-based.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slumped 105.3 points to 5,207.7 points at the close of trade. The latest fall followed on from a 1.6 percent fall in the benchmark index on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index 0.095 percent or 5.18 points to finish the session at 5,429.62. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)