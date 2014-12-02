FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen edging higher on continuation of relief rally
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen edging higher on continuation of relief rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
shrug off further commodity price weakness and rise on Wednesday
as investors continue the previous session's relief rally and
look to glimmers of hope in the economy beyond the resources
sector.
    Local share price index futures were up three
points or 0.1 percent to 5293, an 11.7 point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    After a hefty selldown in previous sessions, the benchmark
on Tuesday added 1.4 percent or 73.58 points to 5281.3, clawing
back some of the 3.6 percent it lost in the previous two
sessions.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index were up 0.1
percent or 4.4 points at 5434.44 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.