Australia shares rise for 3rd straight day, improved data helps

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended up 0.9 percent on Thursday led by broad-based gains sparked by data showing better-than-expected trade balance and retail sales at home.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose about 47 points at the close of trade, also supported by signs of resilience in the U.S. economy. The benchmark ended 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.36 percent or 19.6 points to finish the session at 5,522.7. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)