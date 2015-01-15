FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen weaker on bank earnings, oil
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen weaker on bank earnings, oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
open about 0.4 percent lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall
Street spurred by disappointing bank earnings and falling oil
prices.  
    Resources stocks may be boosted after gold hit a four month
high and copper clawed back some of it's earlier losses.
    The local share price index futures fell 22-points
or 0.4 percent to 5,258.0, a 73.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark is set
for its worst weekly performance since June 2013 after falling
0.4 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3.0-points
to 5,639.0-points in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.