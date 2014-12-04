Australia shares seen flat ahead of U.S. jobs data

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday, shrugging off pressure from a slightly weaker Wall Street though the U.S. jobs data for November is more likely determine the direction. Mining stocks could get a boost after iron ore surged by 3 percent. The local share price index futures fell 2 points to 5,371, a 4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 47 points to close at 5,368.79 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.22 points to 5,506.45 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)