Australia shares seen flat ahead of U.S. jobs data
December 4, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen flat ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
flat on Friday, shrugging off pressure from a slightly weaker
Wall Street though the U.S. jobs data for November is more
likely determine the direction.
    Mining stocks could get a boost after iron ore surged by 3
percent.
    The local share price index futures fell 2 points
to 5,371, a 4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark rose 47 points to close at 5,368.79
on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.22
points to 5,506.45 in early trade.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)

