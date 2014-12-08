FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares hit one-week high as Qantas takes off, banks gain
December 8, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares hit one-week high as Qantas takes off, banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to a one-week closing high on Monday with Qantas the star performer after the airline cheered investors with a faster-than-anticipated recovery from last year’s record loss.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.7 percent, or 37.4 points, to 5,372.7, reversing all of Friday’s 0.6 percent decline.

Qantas shares jumped 13.8 percent to A$2.39 - its highest close since February 2011.

Also in favour, the big four local banks notched up solid gains. Investors were relieved that a financial system inquiry calling for stronger capitalisation contained no nasty surprises.

New Zealand shares ended a shade firmer, pushing the benchmark NZX 50 index to a fresh record-closing high of 5,529.3. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)

