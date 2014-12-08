FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower
December 8, 2014

Australia shares set to open lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Tuesday under pressure from a weaker Wall Street, which
closed lower on concerns over global economic growth. 
    Resources and energy stocks are likely to weigh after metals
and oil prices fell overnight.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to
5,356 to sit at a 15.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark index rose 0.7 percent on
Monday to hit a one-week high. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little
changed at 5,526.44 points in early trade.
    Australian construction software maker Aconex debuts after
raising A$140 million in an IPO. Though small, the listing will
be watched by investors considering other larger IT listings,
such as accounting software maker MYOB which will seek to raise
A$3 billion.
    Australian business confidence data due at 0030 GMT.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Leslie Adler)

