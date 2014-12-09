FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post biggest drop in a week; energy, resources slump
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares post biggest drop in a week; energy, resources slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 1.7 percent on Tuesday on a broad-based sell-off as renewed concerns about global growth, sinking oil prices and declining business confidence at home kept buyers at bay.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 90 points, the biggest drop in a week, to 5,321.8 at the close of trade. On Monday, the index rose 0.7 percent.

Energy stocks Sundance, Santos and Drillsearch took a beating as oil slumped to near 5-year lows while Qantas shares took off for a second straight session, rising to near 4-year highs.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.25 percent or 13.6 points to finish the session at 5,542.9. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.