Australia shares close lower on plunging oil price, but jobs data offsets
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close lower on plunging oil price, but jobs data offsets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared most of their heavy early losses on Thursday as investors looked past plunging oil prices and focused on better-than-expected local jobs data.

After falling up to 1.3 percent in early trading, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.53 percent or 28.00 points at 5231.0, its third consecutive decline.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.39 percent or 21.51 points to finish the session at 5502.07. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
