Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
December 11, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares could open
higher on Friday, tracking a bounce on Wall Street after data
pointed to a strengthening U.S. economy and boosted optimism
about holiday spending. 
    Stock index futures were flat at 5,232, a very
small premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The
benchmark ended down 0.53 percent on Thursday for a third
consecutive session. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.19
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
