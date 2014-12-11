Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares could open higher on Friday, tracking a bounce on Wall Street after data pointed to a strengthening U.S. economy and boosted optimism about holiday spending. Stock index futures were flat at 5,232, a very small premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended down 0.53 percent on Thursday for a third consecutive session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.19 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey)