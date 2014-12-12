FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares post worst weekly fall in 3 weeks
December 12, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares post worst weekly fall in 3 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed down 0.2 percent on Friday, their fourth consecutive fall, as miners were hit again with iron ore falling to its weakest level in more than five years.

Financial stocks also took a beating after Australia’s central bank governor sounded reluctant to ease any time soon, dealing a blow to investors who have priced in a one-in-three chance of a quarter-point easing as early as February, when the RBA holds its next policy review.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 11.3 points to 5,219.6 points at the close of trade. The benchmark ended down 0.53 percent on Thursday.

It was the worst weekly performance for the market in three weeks, falling 2.2 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.23 percent or 12.9 points to finish the session at 5,514.95. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

