FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen opening down for 5th session on oil, budget woes
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen opening down for 5th session on oil, budget woes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
fall for a fifth straight session on Monday as investors mull a
plunging oil price, Chinese economic slowing, and what is
expected to be a wider than expected forecast domestic budget
deficit.
    In a mid-year review, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey is
expected to reveal that the budget deficit for the year to June
30, 2015 will blow out by about A$5 billion ($4.2 billion) to
nearly A$35 billion.
    Hockey is expected to announce measures to cushion an
economy facing its worst decline in terms of trade in more than
half a century, including large cuts to services and spending.
    At 2208 GMT, the local share price index futures 
was down 63 points to 5152.0, a 1.3 percent discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    The benchmark on Friday lost 11.4 points to 5,219.57,
putting it at a 2.5 percent discount to its Dec. 30, 2013 close.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent or 39.1 points to 5475.86 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.