REFILE-Australia shares dip 0.6 pct on oil woes & hostage incident
December 15, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Australia shares dip 0.6 pct on oil woes & hostage incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects grammar in headline)

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a fifth straight session on Monday following a slide in oil prices, while deteriorating government finances and a hostage incident in Sydney further undermined sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 33.4 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,186.1 at the close of trade, pulling closer to a two-month low of 5,122.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 15.8 points to finish the session at 5,499. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
