Australia shares set to fall for 6th straight session
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Best of Emmys
#Financials
December 15, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to fall for 6th straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely
fall for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, tracking weakness
in Wall Street and plummeting oil prices. 
    The local share price index futures tumbled 0.6
percent overnight to 5,145, a 41.08-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark eased 0.6
percent on Monday to near two-month lows.  
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.18
percent in early trade.
    Outdoor clothing company SurfStitch debuts on the Australian
Securities Exchange after raising A$93 million in an initial
public offering.
    Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant governor Guy Debelle is
was to speak at a conference in Sydney at 0015 GMT, and the RBA
was to release minutes of its policy meeting at 0030 GMT.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
