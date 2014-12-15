Australia shares set to fall for 6th straight session

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely fall for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, tracking weakness in Wall Street and plummeting oil prices. The local share price index futures tumbled 0.6 percent overnight to 5,145, a 41.08-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark eased 0.6 percent on Monday to near two-month lows. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.18 percent in early trade. Outdoor clothing company SurfStitch debuts on the Australian Securities Exchange after raising A$93 million in an initial public offering. Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant governor Guy Debelle is was to speak at a conference in Sydney at 0015 GMT, and the RBA was to release minutes of its policy meeting at 0030 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)