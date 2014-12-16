FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at 10-mth low as commodities drag resources
December 16, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close at 10-mth low as commodities drag resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid to a 10-month low on Tuesday as sunken commodity prices dragged resources stocks, while other industrial sectors pared losses because of their attractive yields after a selloff lasting several months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.7 percent, or 33.78 points, at 5152.3, its lowest close since Feb. 6. The benchmark has fallen for the last six sessions and is down 9 percent from its Sept. 2 peak.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended 3.3 points lower at 5495.75. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
