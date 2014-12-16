FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen down as rouble's fall fuels worries
#Financials
December 16, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen down as rouble's fall fuels worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Wednesday, led by volatile trading on Wall Street
with a sharp drop in the Russian rouble adding to worries about
the global economy.
    The local share price index futures fell 17 points,
or 0.3 percent, to 5,137 - a 15.34-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
33.78 points to 5,152.3 on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
point to 5,494.85 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
