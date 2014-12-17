FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen higher after Fed, NZ stocks up
#Financials
December 17, 2014

Australia shares seen higher after Fed, NZ stocks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
open higher on Thursday, mirroring a rally on Wall Street after
the Federal Reserve sounded more confident about the U.S.
economy at its policy meeting. 
    The local share price index futures rallied 1.3
percent, a 67.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close on Wednesday. The benchmark made a rare
gain, albeit tiny, in the last session following six sessions of
losses.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.3
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Alison Williams)

