Australia shares seen lifted on Fed-led gains
#Financials
December 18, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen lifted on Fed-led gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
extend a Federal Reserve-fuelled rally from the previous session
on Friday although energy and resources stocks will see pressure
due to falling metals and oil prices.
    Stock index futures rose 1.4 percent to 5,234, a
23.3-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200
index. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Thursday.
    The index has fallen for seven out of the last 10 sessions.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
