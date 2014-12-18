Australia shares seen lifted on Fed-led gains

SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to extend a Federal Reserve-fuelled rally from the previous session on Friday although energy and resources stocks will see pressure due to falling metals and oil prices. Stock index futures rose 1.4 percent to 5,234, a 23.3-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Thursday. The index has fallen for seven out of the last 10 sessions. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)