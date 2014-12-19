Australia shares post biggest one-day gain since July 2013

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares surged 2.5 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day gain since July 2013, after the Federal Reserve promised patience in raising U.S. interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 127.8 points to 5,338.6 at the close of trade, with all sectors advancing. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Thursday.

The two-day rally helped the index post its best weekly performance in eight weeks, rising 2.3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index on Friday rose 0.17 percent or 9.27 points to finish the session at 5,527.75. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)