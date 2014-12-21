FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for breather after last week's rally
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set for breather after last week's rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian stocks could take a
bit of a breather on Monday following a strong rebound late last
week, with trading likely to be thin in a holiday-shortened
week.
    Stock index futures edged up 0.3 percent to 5,329,
a small discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
The benchmark surged 2.5 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day
gain since July 2013.
    Transfield shares will be in focus after Spanish
infrastructure group Ferrovial raised its full takeover
offer for the Australian company. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was mostly
unchanged in early deals on Monday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.