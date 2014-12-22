FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen flat after 4-day rally
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen flat after 4-day rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely
tread water on Tuesday as investors pause after a 4-day rally
while falling commodities and oil prices will further weigh on
sentiment.
    Stock index futures fell 0.3 percent overnight to
5,393 points, a 49-points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark closed up 2 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
    Telstra will be in focus after Australia's largest
telecom services provider said it would buy Pacnet Ltd for $697
million. 
    Energy companies such as Santos and Woodside
Petroleum will also be watched after oil resumed its
downward march. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.