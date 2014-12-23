Australia shares snap 4-day gains; energy stocks, gold miners weigh

* Shares fall 0.6 pct on Tuesday

* 134 shares down, 56 up, 10 unchanged (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a 4-day rally, and resources- and energy-related companies were hit by a slide in oil and metals prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.06 points to 5,407.90 by 0115 GMT amid low volumes. The benchmark closed up 2 percent on Monday, helping erase this year’s losses.

“There’s been a positive bias in the last four sessions but if energy stocks continue to slide you could see this year’s gains for the index being compromised,” said Tom Piotrowski, market analyst at Commonwealth Securities.

The index is up 1.05 percent so far this year, rising 5.6 percent in just the last 4 sessions.

“OPEC is committed to putting downward pressure on energy prices. That’s putting a lot of pressure on marginal producers globally. It’s a very aggressive strategy,” he added.

Senex Energy, Liquified Natural Gas, Horizon Oil and Sundance Energy were down 7-13.5 percent.

The big banks were marginally down while large miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell 1.5-2 percent.

Gold miners such as OceanaGold Corp, Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining slumped 8.4-10.5 percent after gold dropped nearly 2 percent on Monday. Newcrest was down 3 percent.

Atlas Iron jumped nearly 7 percent on government royalty relief.

Elsewhere, Treasury Wine Estate rose to near 1-month highs after a court ruling.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 put on 0.38 percent to an all-time closing high, while the Dow added 0.87 percent and the Nasdaq 0.34 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 share index edged up around 0.3 percent to an all-time intraday high of 5,560.31, tracking gains in global shares, while gains in Xero also lifted the market.

The fast-growing accounting software company rose 2.4 percent to NZ$15.61 ($12), after it issued an optimistic year-end letter to shareholders which lifted shares from a two-month low of NZ$15.25 hit the previous day.

Overall gains were tempered by a 1.4 percent slide in Vector to NZ$2.81 after the energy retailer said it had been issued with court proceedings in a gas treatment dispute with two petroleum mining companies. (Editing by Eric Meijer)